Speech to Text for Community support for family after devastating fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school care./// a homeowner continues to pick up the pieces tonight after a fire destroys here home in olmsted county earlier this week... it happened wednesday night on the 75á hundred block of 132nd avenue southeast in chatfield. because of snow and icy roads, firefighters couldn't get to it in time... deeming the home a total loss. kimt news three's annalisa pardo is talking to the family who lost everything and is learning how they're now getting a this is what's left of lori janet's house after a devestating fire. and now, she's left picking up the pieces... and the community is stepping up to help. he goes, my wife had to call 9á1á1 your place is on fire lori janet learned her house was on fire from her neighbor, who called first responders for help. but with the road too icy for crews to get there... her home burned down. it's hard, it's difficult, i don't know if it's really sunk in with me yet. nobody was home at the time... but some pets were. we're missing two dogs. i don't think they made it out. i've been out there and i put food out for them, and haven't seen any tracks or nothing so. the kids' animals were pretty important to them so they were pretty sad. and now... communities all across minnesota are coming together to help. paper towels, laundry soap, toiletry items... and then over here... the relative's house where she's staying is filled with items for her family... donated from people all over the state. f&m community bank is also having a donation space for the family at multiple locations. online... organizations are spreading the word of her story. and people are donating money to this gofundme page... which has raised over a thousand dollars to help lori's family. it's overwhelming the support i have from family and friends, the community, and communities i don't even know. she does want everyone to know just how thankful she is for the help rebuilding not their just their home, but their lives. the homeowner hopes to have another permanent home for her family by summer. we have the link to the goá fundáme to help the janet family under this story on