Speech to Text for Grand Meadow welcomes home wrestler after state championship

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

extra. you know working as those wrestlers came home today, many received a warm welcome from their schools. one school in particular, gave their's a heroes welcome. grand meadow went all out for their wrestlers. a caravan of police, fire trucks and eámá t's led the grand meadow á leroy ostranderáá southland team back home today. clayton luth, cohen weiste and jackson hale all made it to the state tournament, with hale winning in the 132 pound category. it was a warm reception for for the senior as family and friends welcomed him back after winning his first state championship in his last appearance. it's "it's awesome, it's indescribable. i mean it's something i've dreamt about since i was a little kid on the wrestling mat so to finally get up there, win that big match at seven o'clock, it's awesome, it's awesome." one thing i did have to ask was about the sweet celebrations hale put on after his saturday matches. after winning the state title, the senior celebrated with a backflip, but what made him do it? "honestly it was just pure adrenaline, i was just excited and i'm like, i think i can do a backflip right now. i haven't really done one in a while but i'm like i'm so excited