Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Recapping the Minnesota state wrestling champions

Southeastern Minnesota was represented well, with local wrestlers coming away with state championships.

Posted: Mar. 3, 2019 9:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 3, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Recapping the Minnesota state wrestling champions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their dreams. through all the grind.... slams... and pins, it was another state tournament in the books with many of our local wrestlers winning big. two wrestlers from class a came home with the prize. in 1a grand meadowá leroy ostrander southland's jackson hale won his first state tournament as a senior, defeating undefeated mason gode at 132. and at 195, doveráeyota's michael nelson ran through the competiton en route to a pin fall in the finals. in 2áa kasson mantorville had three wresters win state titles. at 145, carlos ruffo had arguably the upset of the night. the 21á5 junior knocked off previously undefeated kellen schower. freshman bennett berge repeated as state champion at 160, winning by a 3á2 decision over waconia's cade muller. patrick kennedy now makes it a three peat at 182. the junior capped off an undefeated season by pinning perham's zachary peterson in the first round. after winning by decision last year, kennedy said he was gunning for the pin this time around. "my mindset this year was i'm gonna go on the mat and i'm gonna wrestle as hard as i can every single position and come off the mat exhausted and i went out and attacked right away i got the fall in the first period." and in 3áa his future iowa hawkeye teammate zach glazier of albert lea continues his undefeated run. winning his second consecutive state championship. outlasting owatonna's cade king by a 1á0 decision. glazier said all the hard work throughout the season put him in the right position for another title. "working, working hard all year, pushing myself after practice doing the
Mason City
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -31°
Albert Lea
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -21°
Austin
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -22°
Charles City
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -29°
Rochester
Clear
-13° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -33°
We are tracking a very cold start to the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grand Meadow welcomes home wrestler after state championship

Image

Recapping the Minnesota state wrestling champions

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

Minnesota individual wrestling tournament semifinals

Image

OLDEST IOWA GIRLS

Image

The oldest Iowa girls

Image

Woman donates home for fire training

Image

WEST HANCOCK FALLS AT STATE

Image

Seed library

Image

Tracking Dangerous Cold for the Rest of the Weekend

Community Events