Speech to Text for Recapping the Minnesota state wrestling champions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their dreams. through all the grind.... slams... and pins, it was another state tournament in the books with many of our local wrestlers winning big. two wrestlers from class a came home with the prize. in 1a grand meadowá leroy ostrander southland's jackson hale won his first state tournament as a senior, defeating undefeated mason gode at 132. and at 195, doveráeyota's michael nelson ran through the competiton en route to a pin fall in the finals. in 2áa kasson mantorville had three wresters win state titles. at 145, carlos ruffo had arguably the upset of the night. the 21á5 junior knocked off previously undefeated kellen schower. freshman bennett berge repeated as state champion at 160, winning by a 3á2 decision over waconia's cade muller. patrick kennedy now makes it a three peat at 182. the junior capped off an undefeated season by pinning perham's zachary peterson in the first round. after winning by decision last year, kennedy said he was gunning for the pin this time around. "my mindset this year was i'm gonna go on the mat and i'm gonna wrestle as hard as i can every single position and come off the mat exhausted and i went out and attacked right away i got the fall in the first period." and in 3áa his future iowa hawkeye teammate zach glazier of albert lea continues his undefeated run. winning his second consecutive state championship. outlasting owatonna's cade king by a 1á0 decision. glazier said all the hard work throughout the season put him in the right position for another title. "working, working hard all year, pushing myself after practice doing the