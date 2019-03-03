Speech to Text for Minnesota state wrestling finals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

recaps the finals. wrestlers hoped to make their dream a reality in front of a packed xcel energy center. first in 1a, zumbrotaá mazeppa's michael majerus and drayden morton of simley east at 106. majerus couldn't outlast morton as he falls 5á2 then at 113, maxwell peterson looking for his second straight state title, but he would fall to totino grace's joey thompson by decision, ,ending his undefeated season. at 126, mitchell peterson would fall to the same fate, dropping his final 7á3 to totino grace's jake svihel. back at 1a gmlos jackson hale uses these takedowns against undefeated mason gode of lpge to win his first ever state championship as a senior. at 145 in 2a, a huge upset as kasson mantorville's carlos ruffo holds off undefeated kellen schauer to win his first state title in his first appearance. at 160, the komets bennett berge repeats as state champ, winning by decision over waconia's cade mueller. at 182 patrick kennedy was as dominant as ever, pinning 50á1 zachary peterson of perham in one minute to win another title. at 195, km's grant parrish can't outlast his opponent as he falls to undefeated ty moser of perham. finishing off the komets is garsen schoor at 220, he falls to orono's danny stiggow by decision. back at 1áa at 195, doverá eyota's michael nelson bulldogzes his way for the championship. pinning tyler vanluik of minnwaska in the first period. finally at 3a, zach glazier defeats owatonna's cade king in a rematch of the section final. glazier grabs his second consecutive state title. in st. paul zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports./// the