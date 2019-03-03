Speech to Text for Minnesota individual wrestling tournament semifinals

from today's semifinal matchups.xxx we're back for day two of the mshsl individual state wrestling tournament here at the beautiful xcel energy center in downtown st. paul. semifinal action began today with local wrestlers hoping to make it to tonights state finals. it was a packed house in the xcel center for the semifinals. first at 1a zumbrotaá mazeppa's michael majerus' continues his storybook run, he defeats acgc's cole holien by a 10á6 decision to advance to the state finals. at 132 jackson hale of gmlos facing tmbw's dereck ellingson. ellingson grabs a huge point to force overtime in the final seconds, but hale uses this move to make his mark into the 1a final. and at 195, doveráeyota's michael nelson had no problems once again, winning by a 16á1 technical fall against wabasso red rock centrals derek warner. in 2a we start with the byron bears. first maxwell peterson stays undefeated by beating kassoná mantorville's logan vaughn. he'll go for another state title later tonight. at 126 mitchell peterson advances as well, knocking off princeton's kyle boeke by a 9á2 decision. the komets send five to the finals, first it's carlos ruffo at 145. he defeats tanner kroells of delano by an 11á 9 decision. 160's defedning champ bennett berge hopes to retain his crown. he has a chance to do so after beating simley's jacob hageman 3á2. at 182, undefeated patrick kennedy stays just that way, dominating 39á2 christian kurth of hutchinson 16á 5. he faces 50á1 zach peterson of perham tonight. grant parish at 195 holds off albany's gabe zierdan to advance by a 15á 10 decision. and at 220, garsen schorr pulls saway with a 3á2 decision against redwood river valley's kaleb haase. finally in 3a, albert lea's zach glazier remains undefeated, putting up a monster showing once again. he's going for a second consecutive