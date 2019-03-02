Clear
The oldest Iowa girls

Posted: Mar. 2, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Mar. 2, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

saturday of the 100th iowa girls basketball state tournament á and one team from the viewing area is will compete for a state title tonight. before the west hancock eagles can take the court tonight á there was some other business to take care of. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á joins us live in des moines with the details... kaleb?xxx hey calyn á the iowa girls athletic union aims to create the most postive experience possible for its studentá athletes. their efforts don't stop at graduation. earlier today á the union honored the oldest iowa girls that helped pave the way in high school sports.xxx nats: once an iowa girl always an iowa girl dozens of the oldest iowa girls were in attendance for today's class 3a championship game... wheel chairs á walkers á and all. and one of the faces might look familiar for hancock county residents á 96 year old maxine noble á who says it was a lot of fun to be part of such a special event. oh it's just
