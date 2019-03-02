Speech to Text for WEST HANCOCK FALLS AT STATE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

girls basketball state championships are in the record books. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á has been following the tournament action all week long á and joins us live from the well with the latest on tonight's class oneáa state final.xxx hey calyn á that's right and just over an hour ago á these empty seats were full of fans from west hancock and newelláfonda with fans sitting on the edge of their seat to watch who would be crowned class 1a state champ.xxx (west hancock vs. newellá fonda á des moines, ia) and the eagles had a nice crowd on hand. newelláfonda came out of the gate strong á olivia larsen straight to the hoop to get the mustangs on the board in the opening seconds. but the west hancock has this weapon to it's advantage á sophomore rachel leerar findsd her way through the traffic for the layin á she scored her oneá thousandth career point yesterday. and to take us to the locker room á larsen knocks down the corner three. coming out of the locker room á the feed inside to amanda chizek á she's go for a doubleádouble with 14 points and 14 rebounds. newelláfonda was just too experienced on the big stage á larrsen finds ashley archer down the floor for the finish. (class 1a á west hancock 52 á newelláfonda 76) and west hancock drops it's second game of the year á 76 to 52. (rachel leerar á eagles guard) if we were going to lose i did not want to lose like that i think we literally could've kept up with that team and we could've played with them and i think we just came in with not the right mindset. (amanda chizek á eagles forward) yeah we definitely want to get back here we're going to ork really hard this summer to build up tp that then you'll definitely see us back here next year. (paul sonius á eagles head coach) you worked your butts off to get down here no we're working our buts of this summer to get back down here understand? once you're down here you want to come back down here again and you want to make things happen... let's go... eagles on three ..one two three eagles./// fortunately for the eagles who finish the season with a 25 and two recordá they have a roster with no seniors á so the only way to go from here is up. live in des moines á kaleb gillock á kimt news three sports./// it's a