Seed library

A new attraction at the Rochester Public Library encourages residents to harvest your own local, healthy food.

Posted: Mar. 2, 2019 7:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 2, 2019 7:43 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

with what we're seeing outside... heading out to your garden probably feels like forever away. a new attraction at the rochester public library might bring those with green thumbs together. it's called a seed library... which offers free, opená pollinated seeds for planting á growing á and harvesting. this means anyone áá from any economic background áá can grow their own healthy food. kimt news 3 came across one woman who championed bringing the seed library to the med city... and she explains why this is a big deal for rochester.xxx " "cause organic food in the stores can be so expensive and costá prohibitive so if you can get started with your own seeds, you can grow really good healthy food and improve the health of our community." the seed library will be open every year from march first to the end of september áá giving you plenty of time to come in and
Seed library

