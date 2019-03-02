Speech to Text for Tracking Dangerous Cold for the Rest of the Weekend

forecast is next. brandon wx some have seen sunshine on this saturday and some have seen the clouds. either way, temperatures remained well below average (we should be in the 30's). clouds will begin to decrease tonight but not before a few flurries swing through. once the clouds do clear along with a northwest wind, temperatures look to fall near á10 degrees tonight and sunday morning. wind chills will be in the á20 to á30 range. even with sunshine expected for sunday, we will see a high around á1 degree. clouds will increase sunday evening with partly cloudy skies expected for sunday night, allowing lows to fall near á12 monday morning with wind chills as low as á35 degrees. a wind chill advisory will go into effect late tonight and continue through noon. i imagine they will issue another one for sunday night and monday morning. monday will see more clouds than sun keeping highs near 3 degrees, with a chance for flurries swings through monday night. highs return to the double digits near 10 for tuesday with more pm sun. a slow warm up will take place through the week á back to the middle teens by wednesday and upper teens thursday as we will see a fair amount of sun for wednesday. we are tracking what could be an active end of the week with snow chances thursday through sunday in two separate systems. while these will come with some warmth as temps surge to the upper 20's, we could also see a good amount of moisture leading to hefty snowfall amounts. only time will tell.. tonight: decreasing clouds/flurrie s possible. lows: near á10. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. sunday: mostly sunny/increasi ng evening clouds. highs: near á1. winds: west northwest becoming west at 10 to 15 mph. thanks brandon./// there's some in our area who are making the most of the