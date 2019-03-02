Speech to Text for Basketball highlights from Friday: John Marshall vs Mayo; Century vs Winona

katie and george... we start with a crosstown showdown... the john marshall rockets against the mayo spartans. mayo looking to flip the script... but matthew hurt will have none of it. gets the offensive rebound and the putback... and scores again off a lob pass. the spartans were down 14 at half but they would rally... mo hammadelniel hits the three. and then it's calvin dixon with the corner three... trims the jm lead to two. but the rockets wouldn't be denied... jacob daing with the three. and then lincoln meister with the exclamation point... throws it down and one. hurt and meister combined to score 65 points and the rockets get the season sweep over mayo... senior night for the century panthers hosting winona. the panthers grab an early lead... joe ruff with the hook shot. then stephen olander with a deep three. winona responds... bradley winter catches the inbound and converts. winter did it all for the winhawks... here he grabs an offensive rebound and gets the putback. and then it's jackson nibbelink showing off the range. the winhawks took command in the second half... century falls