Speech to Text for Minnesota individual state wrestling tournament quarterfinal highlights

start at 3áa, albert lea's nic cantu facing new prague's nick novak at 120 pounds, points were hard to come by, but cantu would register the take down, he'd win by a 3á1 decision. then at 182, undefeated zach glazier looking to defend his title, he used a couple of take downs to win by technical fall over 41á2 grant litke of little falls. moving over to 2a we start with byron's mitchell peterson against jake andres of pierz at 126, both him and his brother maxwell are heading into the semifinals. he wins by a 9á3 decision. kasson mantorville's run continues and it starts with this guy patrick kennedy. he's undefeated, and he nets the pinfall over kolin baier of mankato east. finally in 1áa it starts with zumbrota mazeppa's michael majerus who dominates ethan hendrickson of united north central with a couple of take downs to grab a 13á3 victory. at 195, dover eyota's michael nelson needs five minutes to pin daniel erlandson of breckenridge to advance. at 132 it's his teammate taylor defrang. he defeats logan schleske of oá cáb by a 7 to 4 decision and he might have to face the man that beat him in the section finals, gámáláoá s' jackson hale, who rolls to a 5á1 decision over nate williams of crosby ironton. we'll be back with semifinal and finals action tomorrow.