Speech to Text for Minnesota state individual wrestling tournament first round highlights

just a few weeks after iowa wrestlers finished their state tournament. it's time for minnesota. i'm here at the xcell center in downtown st. paul where local wrestlers are hoping to advance in the state tourney. first round matchups were underway at 9 am. we start in class 3a where at 126 pounds cole glazier of albert lea pins vito massa of east ridge in the second period. same weight class mayo's marshall peters grabs two key points, he beats dan vanacker by a 9á 3 decision. then a huge upset scored by jm's connor higgins at 132. he wins 11á9 over 39á3 jackson penk of south st. paul. then at 182, it's zach glazier looking to defend his state title. he pins deonte bryant of hopkins to start his day. moving to 2a another undefeated wrestler. maxwell peterson of byron makes easy work of his opponent, scoring a pin fall over richfield's john huges. at 126, it's his brother mitchell. facing foley's logan thoreson... that takedown gives the byron bear a technical fall to advance to the quarterfinals. kasson mantorville sent nine wrestlers to the tourney. undefeated patrick kennedy pins chisago lake's isaiah sistrunk in 29 seconds to advance. then at 195, grant parrish pins south st. paul's jarrod stroud in the second period. finally in 1a, chatfield's cael bartels defeats laredo bugbee with a 9á0 decision to start the maroons. gmlos standout jackson hale dominated his matchup over teddy pesch of minneota. he wins by an 11á1 decision. ross herber of lewiston altura rushford peterson is next. he advances to the quarterfinals with a 9á0 decision victory. finishing us off is a couple of dover eyota wresters. marcus otomo pins chase ardnt of acgc in the second period at 152 and it takes his teammate michael nelson less than a minute to score a pin fall victory at 195. we'll have quarterfinal highlights from the xcell center in dowton st. paul, tonight at 10.