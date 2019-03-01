Speech to Text for WEST HANCOCK VS. MONTEZUMA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

represented at the state high school basketball tournament. kimt news 3 sports kaleb gillock á joins us live in des moines. kaleb. hey good evening katie and george á state semifinal action continued here today at wells fargo arena. and today á the west hancock eagles would get to take the floor for a chance to get to the title game. but the eagles would have to take on the bravetes at montezuma. we start in the first quarter á rachel leerer gets past the defense and goes all the way to the hoop. on the other end á elise boulton finds dyland holland through the lane for the layin. then leerar with the outlet up the floor to riley hiscocks for the wide open layup. and this girl has been coming up with big shots when the eagles need it most á kennedy kelly gets the finish in traffic. skip to the second half á kelly finds madison eisenman down the lane for another deuce. but the bravettes didn't back down á and shateah weterling finds her way to the cyclinder. but leerer and the eagles were too much á she gets the and one and the eagles advance to the state championship with a 59á50 win. (rachel leerer 0 eagles guard) my teammates were plaing amazing, and they managed to get the ball on cuts and on fastbreaks and so it was awesome and then it helped by game it opens ujp everythinng when everyone else is playing well. (paul sonius á eagles head coach) this team figured they'd be here they were expecting to be here but you know you have to still play the games and we went up against some good teams. kinslyápierson was a good team, we've faced north mahaska, we've faced montezuma here now so we're pretty happy and i'm pretty happy west hancock hancock will take on newellá fonda tomorrow west hancock hancock will take on newellá fonda tomorrow night at seven o'clock for the class 1a title. live frm wells fargo arena in des moines á kaleb gillock á kimt news 3 sports. one week after the minnesota