Two years later: Face transplant progress

We're finding out how the patient is doing over two years later.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

committee./// it's a story that swept the nation. 2 and a half years after a 56áhour marathon face transplant surgery.... andy sandness is showing progress á through a smile. the lifeá changing surgery happened in an operating room at mayo clinic's rochester campus. sandness set goals for what he wanted to come of the surgery... things like smiling á eating... and being able to kiss. and following up two years later... he's living proof that even though the results of face transplants have been variable and unpredicable... there is hope when worldá renowned surgeons get involved./// clearing off cars is tough enough. but imagine if you cleared a big rig every day? a look at the laws and tools available for truckers in the wintertime./// and kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sara knox
Tracking snow ending tonight and cold sunshine to follow.
