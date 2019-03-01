Speech to Text for Taking a driving test on snowy, slippery roads

well getting our drivers license for the first time is something most would consider a big day. but what's it like hitting that milestone on a day when 3 to four inches of snow is piling up during the driving test? kimt news 3's isabella basco spent some time behind the wheel with a birthday boy who wasn't sure he'd pass the test given today's forecast. isabella? katie and george... i remember how nervous i was when i turned 16 á taking my driver's test but i didn't have take it on a snowy day like today. but one teenager at john marshall did and tells me how he stayed calm behind the wheel./// behind the wheel áá brendan ness is the very picture of grace under pressure. when he saw today's forecast, though, he wasn't excited about taking his all important road test. "i thought i might have to take the test again. i was prepared to fail." ness is no stranger to snow áá as he was born and bred here in minnesota. still, prepping for his driving test has been tough. "it was not a fun thing to do... to have to learn in a winter i have never really seen before." his parents' anxiety wasn't much help either. "i didn't know what i was doing. they didn't know exactly how to teach me. it was just like an unprepared situation for both of us áá lose lose." parallel parking nearly tripped him up. "it's hard to parallel park when the majority of the spot is taken up by the snow banks because there's no spot there. it's just all covered." at dmv, though, anxious mother jane ness was soon transformed into a proud mom. "he wanted this so much... and i didn't know how it was gonna go with the snow. and there's an advisory. but he did a great job!" proud or notááá mom is still mom. "i'm relieved. it would have been a nightmare had he not passed. he really really wanted this. so luckily áá he passed and probably won't that's a pretty reliable kid right there. jane ness also tells me that one way she taught brendan to be a responsible driver was to actually take him out during these hazardous conditions. that way áá he knows what to do during heavy snowfall. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco..kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. other ways you can teach your kids to be responsible drivers during the winter is make sure they continually check their wiper blades and tire pressure. and to keep a winter car emergency kit onátheáready.///