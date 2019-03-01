Speech to Text for Permit to carry numbers in Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

onátheáready./// just two days after the house passed the most significant gun control measure in decades... new numbers are released in minnesota á taking aim at 20á 18 permit to carry stats. the bureau of criminal apprehension á better known as the bácáa... reports more than 69á thousand people applied for permits... but only about 66áthousand were issued. a sharp increase from 20á17... by 10áthousand permits. but still less than 20á16 when 71áthousand some people were issued handgun carry permits. closer to home á in olmsted county 866 new permits were issued... bringing the total number of people carrying to 1á thousand six hundred and thirty. george á more than 290á thousand people in city county and state cleaning