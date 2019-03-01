Clear
Snowy mailboxes

What do you do when you can't dig it out?

the heavy snowfall continues to cause trouble for residents across the area just living their every day lives. the latest impact? buried mailboxes and carriers who can't get near them. we found tons of mailboxes covered in snow throughout rochester today. at the post office áá we found one frustrated resident who says his mailbox is covered in feet of snow. he hasn't been able to dig it out yet á and he hasn't gotten his mail in two weeks. now he's trying to figure out "it's very frustrating to know i could be receiving checks i'm relying as income, bills that are due and things like that. special important mail could be coming to our house that we are not getting." weber found out at the post office that his only option is to dig his mailbox out himself./// well we continue to see structures
Tracking snow ending tonight and cold sunshine to follow.
