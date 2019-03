Speech to Text for RFD Responds to CO Calls

mono-stinger-2 it's an colorless and odorless gas...that has deadly affects if left undetected. carbon monoxide kills about 400 people a year. that's according to the centers for disease control and prevention. with more snow...the rochester fire department has seen an increase in calls regarding c-o. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in rochester with more...jeremiah. xxx carbon mono-lintro-2 that's right i'm here at fire station four...where as you can see there's more snow coming down. during that historic blizzard...calls for carbon monoxide went up...with snow fall coming down now and into the night r-f-d says carbon monoxide poisoning is still a risk. xxx co-lmpkg-1 lowerthird2line:spike in co calls during snow storms rochester, mn vo:wind drifts up to 7 feet high caused a lot of chaos during the winter storm just a few days ago. the rochester fire department were busy responding to nearly 20 calls for carbon monoxide. 12 of those calls were between february 24th and 25th. r-f-d says the reason for the spike were likely due to heavy snow blocking furnace exhaust vents. and that something michael dean knows about all to well. he works at ace hardware and tells me when his children were younger they covered his exhaust vents with snow...not realizing it was preventing carbon monoxide in his home from escaping. carbon mono-lmpkg-3 sot: i noticed it before the furnace quit working before it was a danger of carbon monoxide buildup rochester firefighters recommend you keep you vents and gas meters clear of snow and ice. coming up at five i spoke to michael about what else you need to prevent your home from carbon monoxide. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. /