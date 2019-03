Speech to Text for Raising the Roof at Crenlo

crenlo's second plant in rochester are underway. during sunday's blizzard - a part of the roof collapsed under the weight of the heavy snow. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live now with what's happening at the site right now - annalise? xxx amy - right now - crews are working with a crane and a tow truck to repair crenlo's roof. raise the roof-lvo-3 lowerthird2line:raising the roof at crenlo rochester, mn take a look... pulver motor service is assisting crenlo with pulling up the compromised roof. then the snow that caused the roof collapse can removed. today is crenlo employees second day back at work... they had monday through wednsday off because of the partially collapsed roof. crenlo tells me they're now working to restore normal operations at the plant. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. crenlo is a metal manufacturing plant... they make tractor cabs and enclosures. /