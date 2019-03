Speech to Text for Dangerous Time on the Roads

reasons. in the month of february rochester received nearly 40á inches of snow. mason city collected nearly 30 inches. that awful weather has taken a toll on all of us and state squad cars in particular. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live with just how many state squads were hit. that's right... february has been a dangerous month. 15 squad cars were hit... beating last years record of 19 á for the entire year. vo:icy roads and mountains of snow may be par for the course in minnesota. still, sergeant troy christianson shows me how that awful weather increases the danger of patrolling the state highways. he says a record number of state squads have been hit this winter. he warns drivers to never get too comfortable while driving on snowy state roads. sot: <people just kind of get use to it and thinks it's not that difficult or hard to drive in it's important that people increase their following distance and drive a speed that's safe for across state lines... iowa state patrol tells me two cars have been hit this year. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3 thank you, jeremiah. out of the 15á vehicles hit... thankfully á no serious injuries were