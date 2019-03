Speech to Text for Clearing Snow From Semi Trailers

speak... one of the first things you're going to need to do if traveling is clear off your vehicle. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out snow removal isn't so easy for (some motorists. she joins us now live. annalise. katie á george á when my car is covered in snow á i grab my car scraper to get the job done. however á for some of the biggest vehicles on the road á it isn't so simple. "the cab, it's just like a shop room or a shovel, but the tops of the semi there's really nothing we can do about that." this big rig driver tells me when it comes to clearing snow from the top of his semi... his options are minimal. "some yards have like a bar that you can drive under and it knocks the majority of it off but not a whole lot we can do about it." when a lot of truckers fly down the highway or the interstate... they are often leaving a trail of blowing snow... nelson realizes the problems caused by the snow in his wake. "hurts our visibility, hurts the people behind us. they can't see." are snow clouds blowing off big rigs noticed by motorists? we met angie sloan at a rest stop on iá90. she's not complaining about truckers. "no not really. i just try to stay away from driving when it's snowing out." with many semi drivers leaving snow on their rigs, the burden is on the rest of us to watch out for snow flying off of tractor trailers. "one of the perks of being a trucker." as for the legal ramifications of truckers leaving snow on their semis... it's kind of vague. according to the american trucking association... there's no specific laws for snow removal but an officer could use their discretion to cite a trucker if ice is coming off the trailer. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. the minnesota department of transportatio n reminds drivers to be careful driving near large vehicles such as semis and buses... stay out of blind spots and don't cut them off while passing./// 2 people