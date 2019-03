Speech to Text for Tracking Lasting Snow and the Return of Cold Sunshine

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-5 march is certainly coming in like a lion as a winter weather advisory is in effect for all of southern minnesota through late this evening due to light to moderate snowfall and deteriorating travel conditions. the evening commute will be messy as some of the heaviest snow is expected to fall during this time and visibility will fall near or below 1 mile. plan for snow to leave the area by 9/10pm tonight with roadways remaining slick into the weekend. by the time everything wraps up, we'll be left with 1-3" of snow, some closer to 4". behind this snow system, a mix of sun and clouds saturday will keep temperatures in the upper teens before plummeting saturday night. arctic air trudges back in with highs sunday struggling to make it above 0. lows monday morning will fall to dangerous levels with wind chills nearing 30 below. temperatures will very slowly improve for next week but remain well below the seasonal norm. our next chance for snow moves in thursday and friday. tonight: scattered snow ending. lows: middle single digits. winds: north northwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: partly to mostly cloudy. highs: upper teens. winds: north northwest at 5 to 15 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy. lows: near -4. winds: north northwest at 5 to 15 mph. thank you sara. / gop dem leg forum blizzard response-stngr-2 today dozens