Speech to Text for DMV Road Test in a Snow Storm?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it is a major milestone for any teenager: getting your driver's license. but what happens when your 16th birthday falls on a snowy... dreary day like today? that happens to be the case for one teenager whose 16th birthday is today. we found brendon ness waiting in line to get his driver's license after successfully passing his road test. kimt news three's isabella basco rode with him in his first drive as a licensed driver. ness tells kimt he was not sure he would pass after checking the weather forecast.xxx "it was one of the biggest things i was worried about because i hear about the test being really hard and passing being almost impossible as is. and with weather, i didn't think they were going to go easy on me." tonight on kimt news 3 at 10 á hear parents' thoughts about sending their teenagers out on snowy roads this