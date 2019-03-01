Speech to Text for Methodist Pastor weighs in on LGBTQ vote

the largest mainline protestant church in the u-s is facing controversy after voting to reaffirm its decision to ban same sex marriage and openly gay clergy. at the general conference of the united methodist church this week - delegates from around the world voted to uphold the church's traditional plan. however - the decision is causing a rift in the church - with some congregations threatening to leave the denomination. skylar thomas is the vice president of mason city pride. thomas is a christian - and says that the decision is hypocritical to god's message. "it goes back to we're all god's children. and according to their teachings, god don't make mistakes. but you're telling me that i'm a mistake." one north iowa pastor does not agree with the vote. pastor dan fernandez of mason city was in attendance at the conference this week. he too believes that the decision is hypocritical. and with most of the votes coming from the southern conference - which includes africa - he feels that it doesn't speak for those in the u-s. "sometimes you will think that one person's vote does not represent the whole majority of the people. but that is their right because when they go there, they will cast their vote and that's it." we reached out to bishop laurie haller with the iowa conference of the united methodist church - who says quote - "while many people are grateful for the decisions of the general conference - others are devastated. i pray that you will treat one another with compassion and kindness during this time."