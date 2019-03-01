Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Methodist Pastor weighs in on LGBTQ vote

The church decided to uphold a ban on gay clergy members and same-sex marriages.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Methodist Pastor weighs in on LGBTQ vote

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the largest mainline protestant church in the u-s is facing controversy after voting to reaffirm its decision to ban same sex marriage and openly gay clergy. at the general conference of the united methodist church this week - delegates from around the world voted to uphold the church's traditional plan. methodist church controversy-vo-1 lowerthird2line:methodist church split on lgbtq decision kimt news 3 however - the decision is causing a rift in the church - with some congregations threatening to leave the denomination. skylar thomas is the vice president of mason city pride. thomas is a christian - and says that the decision is hypocritical to god's message.xxx methodist church controversy-sotvo-1 lowerthird2line:skylar thomas mason city pride "it goes back to we're all god's children. and according to their teachings, god don't make mistakes. but you're telling me that i'm a mistake." lowerthird2line:methodist church split on lgbtq decision kimt news 3 one north iowa pastor does not agree with the vote. pastor dan fernandez of mason city was in attendance at the conference this week. he too believes that the decision is hypocritical. and with most of the votes coming from the southern conference - which includes africa - he feels that it doesn't speak for those in the u-s.xxx methodist church controversy-sot-1 lowerthird2line:pastor dan fernandez mason city first united methodist church "sometimes you will think that one person's vote does not represent the whole majority of the people. but that is their right because when they go there, they will cast their vote and that's it." ot fp wrap:statement from bishop haller iowa conference - united methodist church "while many people are gr ... we reached out to bishop laurie haller with the iowa conference of the united methodist church - who says quote - "while many people are grateful for the decisions of the general conference - others are devastated. i pray that you will treat one another with compassion and kindness during this time." / walmart
Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Tracking snow ending tonight and cold sunshine to follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lawmakers discuss Iowa's response following a recent blizzard

Image

Methodist Pastor weighs in on LGBTQ vote

Image

Drone video: Demolition of Mason City Cost Cutters

Image

The Show Must go on

Image

Tracking More Friday Snow

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor cross-country skied to work during blizzard

Image

MASON CITY VS. MARION

Image

Concern for localized flooding

Image

Best chef in the Midwest is in Rochester

Image

Snow building up on school roofs

Community Events