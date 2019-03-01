Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Drone video: Demolition of Mason City Cost Cutters

Cost Cutters was demolished Friday.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 3:23 PM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Tracking snow ending tonight and cold sunshine to follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Demolition of Mason City Cost Cutters

Image

The Show Must go on

Image

Tracking More Friday Snow

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor cross-country skied to work during blizzard

Image

MASON CITY VS. MARION

Image

Concern for localized flooding

Image

Best chef in the Midwest is in Rochester

Image

Snow building up on school roofs

Image

Affording to live in Lanesboro

Image

Chatfield home destroyed in fire

Community Events