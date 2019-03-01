Speech to Text for The Show Must go on

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the the show must go on! this relentless stretch of winter weather is creating a headache for high school theatre students. the play "almost maine" at austin senior high school is 10 rehersals behind schedule due to snow days this year... but as kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out... hardwork is helping keep the show going. the show must go on..they say and that proves to be the case here for 7 high school students in a production of "almost maine" at austin senior high school. <nats > memorizing lines is hard enough... but miss nearly a dozen rehearsals and it's that much tougher. "rehearsals have been really hard and it's hard when you are doing a two person scene to practice your lines without the other person there." these devoted drama kids had to cram to get their showá ready. "we as a cast got together a couple of times to do some extra rehearsals outside of scheduled rehearsal time." their thespian resolve was surely tested. "we all kind of bonded with kind of shared stress." "i just was getting concerned because it was