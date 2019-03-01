Speech to Text for Tracking More Friday Snow

xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( even though roads are finally becoming clear from last weekend's blizzard, mother nature is throwing us a curve ball and bringing more accumulating snow today. the morning commute will be fine but snow begins to push in from the west around 11am. light to moderate snow showers will quickly spread east and cover the entire area from the early afternoon to the early evening and finally moving out to the east by 9/10pm. expect a widespread 1á3" with this storm which will make for slick travel during the lunch and evening commute. winds will not pick up much behind the storm and therefore blowing snow shouldn't be an issue. skies remain cloudy for saturday with highs in the middle teens á starting saturday night will be our col down as lows fall to around á8 with clearing skies. we will see a very cold sunshine sunday with highs near 2 degrees and lows monday morning around á14 degrees with wind chills around the á30 area. temperatures will very slowly improve for next week with highs returning to 10 by tuesday and into the teens wednesday and thursday. lows will be subzero through wednesday morning. our next snow chance beyond today will come on thursday. today: light to moderate snow. highs: near 20. winds: south southeast at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: middle single digits. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: mostly cloudy. highs: mid thanks