Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic doctor cross-country skied to work during blizzard

we're finally starting to see road conditions get back to seasonal after the weekend blizzard. while many people took time off work or didn't have to go in because of the crazy winter weather á other's didn't have a choice. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us some people who had to go to work got creative considering there were roads closed and no travel advisories issued. take a look at how mayo clinic resident tucker coston got to work. he cross country skied in the blizzard in order to make it in to see his patients earlier this week. oh and he was wearing a suit while doing so. i caught up with dr. coston who tells me after looking at the conditions outside á he knew skiing in would be the fastest way to "so many of my patients they don't have the option of whether or not they're going to be at the hospital so i had an obligation to get to them and get to the hospital and provide the care they needed and continue our plans from the prior days and weeks." dr. coston wasn't the only mayo employee who went above and beyond to make it into work this week. check it out á one of mayo's groundskeeper s áryan hanson took his snow thanks deedee.