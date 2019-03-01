Speech to Text for MASON CITY VS. MARION

with tonight's results á kaleb??? hey katie and george á tonight the mason cty mohawks were looking to make it back to the state title game for the first time since 20á16... but they'd have to take down the marion indians. we start in the first quarter á kaybe laube dishes leah van weelden who sinks the corner three. but megan meyer says anything you can do á i can do better á and she pulls up for three from top of the key going for 23 points. and it's looking like a shooting contest á riley wright knocks down another jumper. then the mohawks sami miller finds herself in trouble lobbing into anna deets for the contested finish... she finished with 11. anna lensing á had 11 of her own but gets the assist here to jada williams for the finish. despite these highlights á marion simply sank a higher percentage of shots á van weelden with another here and marion defeats mason city 75 to 54. here's what the coaches and players had to say afterward. it's heartbreaking i mean we knew we had a good shot coming into this and we fought super hard but we just fell a little bit short and i guess that's just how it's supposed to be but it's super hard we were so excited for each other like every time like we made a shot or something like a play and like we just never gave up like we wanted it so bad so like we were just trying so hard it's been such an honor just to the mohawk uniform and be able to play under our amazing coaches and play with my amazing teammates. i have had so man y great teammates throughout all four years here and i couldn't be more thankful for that you coulod tell by the emotion after the game that you know they knew that we had an opportunity here but there's so much to learn from playing sports and creating a team and you know going through the good times and the bad times together that these are things that they'll carry with them the rest of their lives. mason city finishes the season with a 16 and nine record á in an thank you