Speech to Text for Concern for localized flooding

safe to say plenty of us are ready for a warm upáá but some are worrying this record breaking amount of snow could turn into flooded basements. including those in mason city's eastbrooke neighborhood. you might remember last june when the area flooded from heavy rains. the city is working with the community to mitigate some of that floodingáá but residents see these massive snow piles and can't help but wonder what's going to happen when spring comes.xxx hope the sumppumps hang on i think one of the biggest problems is where the creak goes out by 122 and this whole area here tends to catch quite a bit of water that comes down through the fields. the national weather service doesn't monitor the "ideal creak" but they do monitor the winnebago. and according to their first flood prediction report for the year.... there's a good chance we'll see at least some minor flooding from