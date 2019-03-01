Speech to Text for Best chef in the Midwest is in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to be continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow changes coming to downtown rochester as the city expands. remember 6 weeks ago.. when we took you to the christening of fiddlehead coffee company before they officially opened their doors. now, fiddlehead is expanding its family... in an effort to make yours healthier kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live in the med city nowábrooke? live katie, george, you may not know this but right now rochester is home to a james beard award winning chef... we have the best chef in the midwest! he's now working with fiddlehead, and the team's focus is sustainability.x xx "the first sentence that we ever wrote for our business plan was do everything right... and then we just skipped to the next page." and that next page included the hiring of james beard award winning chef, paul berglund. berglund and fiddlehead are focused on the sustainibility and health of our community. "through creating a more sustainable food system, we are nurturing the environment and the earth that we live on as well as our neighbors." by creating a different style of cuisine and coffeeáthey're bringing people together "i like to say that coffee isn't our product or cocktails or food. our products arent our products our product is belonging and our product is community and everything we serve is a vehicle to communicate that belonging." owner patrick phelan views sustainability as an entirely achievable goal. "just by returning to best practices that were established hundreds of years ago and we're aiming to establish best practices so that fiddlehead and the companies that fiddlehead works with are sustainable for the next 200, 300 years." the best practices include using locally sourced foods, and rewarding farmers who restore our earth and soil that's exactly what chef berglund is eager to do for the med city. "a lot of really amazing farmers here in southeast minnesota. we're really blessed with a rich agricultural heritage here so i think they're really the heroes of this story to me so if i can just help to amplify their voices, i'll go home happy." coming up soon á fiddleheads food menu will change weekly business plan was do everything right... and then we just skipped to the next page." and that next page included the hiring of james beard award winning chef, paul berglund. berglund and fiddlehead are focused on the sustainibility and health of our community. "through creating a more sustainable food system, we are nurturing the environment and the earth that we live on as well as our neighbors." by creating a different style of cuisine and coffeeáthey're bringing people together "i like to say that coffee isn't our product or cocktails or food. our products arent our products our product is belonging and our product is community and everything we serve is a vehicle to communicate that belonging." owner patrick phelan views sustainability as an entirely achievable goal. "just by returning to best practices that were established hundreds of years ago and we're aiming to establish best practices so that fiddlehead and the companies that fiddlehead works with are sustainable for the next 200, 300 years." the best practices include using locally sourced foods, and rewarding farmers who restozinerevoices, " coming up soon á fiddleheads food menu will change weekly based on what's in season... and monthly multiácourse meal events will begin too. so stay tuned for that. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. the resturaunt is also involved in things like meals on wheels to help combat the food insecurity many minnesotans are facing austin is a town of just 25áthousand people but its residents are