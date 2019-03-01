Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snow building up on school roofs

Snow causing some issues for area construction projects.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Snow building up on school roofs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with those two latest school scares... other educational facilities are seeking to avoid similar troubles. the osage schools are also surrounded by massive drifts and icicles. superintedents say they are forming a plan with the head maintinance manager. we have some flat roofs , luckily the snow blew off many of the roofs but we do have some spots where our building butts up to another building and we are looking at when we can get on the roof and shovel those off. schwamman says the snow and weather throughout the year is also taking its toll on the multimillion dollar project osage is currently working on. more details on that coming up tomorrow on kimt news
Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -5°
Tracking accumulating snow for Friday followed by a big cool down.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Concern for localized flooding

Image

Best chef in the Midwest is in Rochester

Image

Snow building up on school roofs

Image

Affording to live in Lanesboro

Image

Chatfield home destroyed in fire

Image

Early Dismissal at Byron Middle School

Image

Middle School Closes Over Structural Concerns

Image

Addressing the Spread of CWD

Image

Phasing Out Walmart Greeters

Image

Tracking a Widespread 1 to 3 Inches of Friday Snow

Community Events