Speech to Text for Snow building up on school roofs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with those two latest school scares... other educational facilities are seeking to avoid similar troubles. the osage schools are also surrounded by massive drifts and icicles. superintedents say they are forming a plan with the head maintinance manager. we have some flat roofs , luckily the snow blew off many of the roofs but we do have some spots where our building butts up to another building and we are looking at when we can get on the roof and shovel those off. schwamman says the snow and weather throughout the year is also taking its toll on the multimillion dollar project osage is currently working on. more details on that coming up tomorrow on kimt news