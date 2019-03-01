Clear
Affording to live in Lanesboro

The city is hoping to tackle it's affordable housing issues.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

news 3 is continuing to follow efforts to create more affordable housing in lanesboro. the bed and breakfast capital of minnesota serves as a weekend and summer gettaway. but year round housing is in short supply. tonight, the community is hoping to tackle the problem. the lanesboro housing development held its annual housing meeting á and discussed raising rent prices to improve options.... or adding to current buildings á which spurred some concern. however á board member julia borgen says it is necessary to help with the city's needed growth.xxx "we have been seeing a big increase of young people looking for places here and they're not able to find what they're looking for and it would be good to have rental places for our teachers... " borgen says she hopes the board can come to an understanding on how to tackle this issue soon./// it's no secret winter has caused headaches for all of us. including high school students preparing to hit the stage. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out how students in austin are in a rush to get their act together in time for opening nightááá after missing a bunch of rehearsals. isabella?//// katie and george...
Tracking accumulating snow for Friday followed by a big cool down.
Affording to live in Lanesboro

