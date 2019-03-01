Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chatfield home destroyed in fire

Eight pets are still unaccounted for.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Chatfield home destroyed in fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

daybreak./// continuing coverage we're continuing to follow the aftermath of a devastating fire in olmsted county. new tonight at ten... we're getting a look at where it happened. authorities were called to the 75áhundred block of 132nd avenue southeast in chatfield late last night... a woman and her daughters live at the residence. no one was home at the time of the fire however á and it was called in by a neighbor. the family does have six cats and four dogs... and only two of the canines are accounted for. the home has been deemed a total loss./// in a somewhat
Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -5°
Tracking accumulating snow for Friday followed by a big cool down.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Concern for localized flooding

Image

Best chef in the Midwest is in Rochester

Image

Snow building up on school roofs

Image

Affording to live in Lanesboro

Image

Chatfield home destroyed in fire

Image

Early Dismissal at Byron Middle School

Image

Middle School Closes Over Structural Concerns

Image

Addressing the Spread of CWD

Image

Phasing Out Walmart Greeters

Image

Tracking a Widespread 1 to 3 Inches of Friday Snow

Community Events