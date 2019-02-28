Speech to Text for Early Dismissal at Byron Middle School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first - school leaders have serious concerns about snow on byron middle school's roof. it prompted an early release for students and staff this morning. roof collapse-stinger-3 this is the second school in two days to cancel classes because of this issue... gage elementary school in rochester released at noon yesterday and canceled today as well. a hallway on the east side of the gage elementary building was evacuated and locked because a custodian noticed the roof was bowing under the weight of the snow. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is live now in byron with what community members have to say about the school evacuations - annalise? xxx roof collapse-lintro-2 amy - i'm here at byron middle school. students were dismissed at 9:30 because the roof was visibly sagging due to the weight of the snow. xxx roof collapse-lmpkg-1 roof collapse-lmpkg-2 "the kids come first. they really do." brenda baldwin is a byron community member...and she was glad the school played it safe...sending students and staff home early. the district says they have not received any information that the roof presents any direct threat to student and staff safety - but the school was evacuated as a safety precaution. the school says the structure needs to be inspected and evaluated by engineers. the roof isn't the only part of the building that the school is worried about the snow affecting... at kimt news 3 at five - i'll tell you how the heavy snow could be impacting utilities including the sprinkler system and heating pipes. live in byron - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thanks annalise. no word yet on whether or not byron middle schoolers will be returning to class tomorrow... we'll keep you updated with the very latest. /