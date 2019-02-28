Clear
Middle School Closes Over Structural Concerns

School leaders in Byron are concerned about heavy snow causing the roof to sag

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 7:00 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

a new development from byron middle school... classes are canceled for tomorrow. it's much like what happened at gage elementary in rochester... dismissing students early and canceling school for the next day so the place could be examined by a structural engineer. live kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to explain what concerns school leaders want checked out á annalise? xxx katie á george á i'm here at byron middle school where officials say the roof is visibly sagging under the weight of snow. i just learned the school is reinforcing parts of the roof and will begin to clear the snow. here's a look at the scene from this morning. as a safety precaution... students and staff were sent home early. byron is also concerned that the accumulated snow could also affect some important utilities such as electricity á sprinkler systems á and heating pipes. while those concerns are being evaluated by engineers á middle school students will not return to the building. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// tomorrow will be an online flex learning day for the middle schoolers. other byron bears will have class as usual. still to
Tracking accumulating snow for Friday followed by a big cool down.
