Speech to Text for Addressing the Spread of CWD

commissioner-stinger-2 it's an infectious and deadly disease that mainily impacts animals in the deer family....chronic wasting disease. a growing number of confirmed cases in our region has the department of natural resouces searching for solutions. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke to commissioners from the d-n-r about governor tim walz's plans to elimate the disease. xxx mn com-mpkgll-1 mn commissioner-mpkgll-2 reporter: deer hunting is a billion dollar industry but a confirmed case in 2011 sparked testing for chronic waste disease in deers here in southeast minnesota, the department of natural resources is hoping more money can help manage the disease. lowerthird2line:addressing the spread of cwd kimt news 3 vo:sarah strommen works at the d-n-r. they're here in rochester to talk about governor tim walz's budget proposal. the governor would like nearly 5- million-dollars to go towards research in prevention and management of chronic wasting disease. the d-n-r has found this disease in captive deer as well as wild deer here in our area. she says if nothing is done...c-w-d will continue to spread. mn commissioner-mpkgll-4 we're at a critical time for being able to getting on top of this disease on either elimating this disease or keeping the infection rate low. mn commissioner-mpkgll-6 vo:reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox studies done by the centers for disease control and prevention suggest c-w-d can pose a risk to people. the world health organization recommends people not eat animals known to have chronic wasting disease. /