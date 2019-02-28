Speech to Text for Phasing Out Walmart Greeters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

seem a little bit different pretty soon. walmart greet-vo-1 lowerthird2line:phasing out walmart greeters kimt news 3 the giant store plans to phase out "greeters" from stores nationwide. those smiling faces will be replace with hosts...who will have other duties than just greeting shoppers. this is a blow to frequent wal- mart shopper peter ryan...he says those jobs are often held by the disabled and elderly. xxx walmart greet-sot-1 lowerthird2line:peter ryan rochester, mn those people who do those greeter jobs by in large need the income. they're trying to survive in a society that throws away older people and disabled people. those positions will end april 26th. walmart says it's striving to place greeters at other positions within the company. / a frightening