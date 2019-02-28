Clear
Tracking a Widespread 1 to 3 Inches of Friday Snow

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

two days in a row... of sunshine? utter madness... it's unheard of lately! so refreshing tho á nice reprieve! kimt storm team three metorologist sara knox joins us á sara what are you tracking? scattered flurries and isolated light snow shower chances will begin to dwindle coming into the evening but still pose a threat to travel during the evening commute (especially for north iowa). meanwhile, those of us seeing more of the sunshine will face increasing clouds to finish off the night. clouds will fill in ahead of or next snow system for friday. this system will bring generally light to at times moderate snow for most of friday, starting around 8am west and continuing through about 10pm east. plan for 1á3" of fresh snow, with 1á2" for iowa and 2á3" four our southern minnesota cities. higher amounts can be found to the north northwest á the twin cities is looking at 3á 4". the back side of this system is not looking as potent and therefore winds won't be super strong for saturday but we will have a chance at getting clipped by a system sliding to the south, bringing flurries/light snow showers to north iowa for saturday. otherwise, cold temperatures move in, dropping highs to the single digits for the weekend through tuesday with lows subzero for saturday and sunday night. the good news? i'm tracking much more sunshine for the first week of march á but bundle up! temps will remain very low until our next chance for snow on thursday and friday. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d flurries. lows: middle single digits. winds: south southwest at 4 to 8 mph. friday: light to moderate snow. highs: low 20s. winds: south southeast at 5 to 10 mph. friday night: mostly cloudy.
Mason City
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Tracking accumulating snow for Friday followed by a big cool down.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

