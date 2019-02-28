Speech to Text for Photo exhibit features diversity

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

20á09./// the city of austin has almost 25á thousand people... including immigrants from more than 50 nations. to celebrate that diversity.... photographer william taufic (towáfick) is sharing the stories of austin's residents in a book of portraits called "our austin, our america." on the scene kimt news 3's isabella basco has the story. imagine getting to see people from all parts of the world and you can do that right here in austin. "well i've been living in austin long enough to have seen how diverse the town is but to see it all displayed here in such lovely photos is really impressive." ian gearhart is involved with the theater arts at riverland community college. he appreciates austin telling its story of different people through picture frames. "you see a lot of faces of people who are happy to be doing what they are doing, who are improving themselves, and making their communities better at the same time." the exhibit is open until march 2. thank you isabella. the