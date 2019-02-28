Speech to Text for Community health forum looks to improve life in Olmsted County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

community health forum-stngr-2 a community forum was held today to discuss health care. that was hosted by organizations in olmsted county to learn more about top priorties for the area. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox was at the meeting and has more.xxx community health forum-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com here in the med- city...the county wants to focus more on building a one stop shop for people's medical needs... but also address the needs for people living in the community community health forum-mpkgll-3 community leaders from all over the area came out to discuss what they want the county to focus on. the concerns were documented for county leaders to look at later... so they'll know what issues to spend more time and resources on. april sutor attended. she says the county should address racial disparity and create a more welcoming community... which she says could bring more people downtown.xxx lowerthird2line:april sutor rochester, mn sot: we need people to be healthy we need people in the workforce we need people to be able to contribute to the level to maximize their lives community health forum-mpkgll-5 vo:reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / the next