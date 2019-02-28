Speech to Text for Lost dog found thanks to community, social media

found-stngr-2 we are bringing you a story tonight that is a shining example of how social media can bring us together. you may have heard about duey - a dog who was missing during 3 of the most brutally cold and snowy weeks we have seen this winter. but now - thanks to the efforts of one community - he is home with his family. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this incredible story.xxx missing dog found-mpkgll-1 missing dog found-mpkgll-2 after nearly 3 weeks - a german shepherd mix named duey is back home. missing dog found-mpkgll-7 melanie houston remembers the day when duey and his brother dovahkiin ran away. lowerthird2line:melanie houston mason city, ia "we had a friend who came over, and it was kind of unexpected where i was in the middle of me getting ready for work the next day and feeding dinner, and he came in and i warned him the dogs were behind me, and unfortunately they rushed past and they got outside and they ran." lowerthird2line:missing dog found after nearly 3 weeks mason city, ia after a search - she spread word on social media - asking the public for help locating the dogs. dovahkiin was found a few days later - but duey was still missing. he was spotted a few times in the same area of town... and those updates were shared on facebook. just this week - he was found alive inside an old barn. houston says it was a big relief... and credits her community and social media for helping to bring him home.xxx "honestly if it wasn't for social media, we probably wouldn't have found him. or even had half the sightings we had where we could go try to find him, none of that would've came there, that's where we got the majority of em are people calling us from the number on social media." in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / duey is now doing some recuperating. he suffered frostbite on his paws and nose... but is expected to make a full recovery. / retail