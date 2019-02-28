Clear
Highway 218 closed to remove semi

A semi truck that was stuck in the ditch is now back on its wheels, but the highway had to be closed down during the process.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 5:27 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Highway 218 closed to remove semi

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up efforts continue today for a fourth day in a row after a number of vehicles went off the road during the blizzard this weekend. today highway 2-18 north of osage was closed for several hours as crews brought in speical equipment to pull a semi from the east side ditch. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is there after speaking to residents about how this is affecting their commutes.xxx flipping a semi hwy 218-lintro-2 amy katie - highway 2-18 from 3-85th to 400th street was blocked off for much of the afternoon. but as you can see flipping a semi semi hwy 218-mpkg-1 flipping a semi hwy 218-mpkg-3 we just didn't come up here for a couple days. rick sletten farms north of the closure and says this is the first time he has been able to make it to osage the other side of town. this is what it looked like as crews worked to get the semi out of the ditch and back on to the road - several big trucks blocking both lanes of traffic. but after a few hours of closing the road - traffic started flowing again--giving sletten a chance to get some work done. flipping a semi hwy 218-mpkg-4 rick sletten, osage: all we've donefor several days now is move snow and that's not profitable and yeah so commerce comes to a stop and no one can get anything done. / flipping a semi hwy 218-ltag-2 sletten says he's glad the road is back open but amy he's already worrying about the snow fall coming friday - saying it will just mess the roads up all over again. in osage brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. this is the second time this week that highway 2-18 has been closed in mitchell county so a semi can be pulled out of a ditch. / new
