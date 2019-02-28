Speech to Text for Tracking Friday Snow and Weekend Cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bringing a chance for scattered flurries and isolated light snow showers this morning through the early afternoon. no additional accumulation is expected and it shouldn't have an impact on the roads. expect a slight warm up with highs in the upper teens. mostly cloudy skies tonight keep us from dipping below zero and our slight warmáup continues for friday as highs jump to the lower twenties thanks to an advancing system. this system will bring generally light to at times moderate snow for most of friday, starting around 8am west and continuing through about 10pm east. expect an additional 1á3" with this system (trending closer to 1á2") with minor impacts on the roads. the back side of this system is not looking as potent and therefore winds won't be super strong for saturday but we will have a chance at getting clipped by a system sliding to the south, bringing flurries/light snow showers to north iowa for saturday. otherwise, cold temperatures move in dropping highs to the single digits for the weekend through tuesday with lows subzero, in the double digits below for saturday/sunda y night. it looks like we will not reach record temperatures. expect some sun with the cold by sunday stretching into early next week. today: mostly cloudy/few flurries. highs: upper teens. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: middle single digits. winds: south southwest at 4 to 8 mph. friday: light to moderate snow. highs: low 20's. winds: south southeast still to come... what lawmakers are doing to help parents get more access to mental health treatment for accumulation is expected and it shouldn't have an impact on the roads. expect a slight warm up with highs in the upper teens. mostly cloudy skies tonight keep us from dipping below zero and our slight warmáup continues for friday as highs jump to the lower twenties thanks to an advancing system. this system will bring generally light to at times moderate snow for most of friday, starting around 8am west and continuing through about 10pm east. expect an additional 1á3" with this system (trending closer to 1á2") with minor impacts on the roads. the back side of this system is not looking as potent and therefore winds won't be super strong for saturday but we will have a chance at getting clipped by a system sliding to the south, bringing flurries/light snow showers to north iowa for saturday. otherwise, cold temperatures move in dropping highs to the single digits for the weekend through tuesday with lows subzero, in the double digits below for saturday/sunda y night. it looks like we will not reach record temperatures. expect some sun with the cold by sunday stretching into early next week. todmt