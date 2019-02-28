Speech to Text for MNDOT continues to battle the blizzard

several days after the worst blizzard in years, area roads are finally looking a lot better. but it took (a lot of work to get here. mndot crews pulled out all the stops to tackle huge drifts, and compacted snow from the roads. they've been using all available equipment in southeast minnesota á including icebreakers and massive snow blowers. plow operators from the twin cities were even deployed here to lend a hand. one of the biggest challenges for them, has been removing all the "snowá pack" built up on some roads. there's so much of it in some spots, that salt doesn't even make a dent. especially when the temperatures have been so this is only mndot's second year using beet heat. dougherty says it is expensive so they only use it in extreme circumstances. over the next two days, you may see trucks like this spraying the sugar molasses mix down to breaká up snow and ice... and make it easier for plows to push it aside. signcam this process, while effective, is a very slow one up next on daybreak áá truck drivers are in high demand... and now, an area college is taking matters into their own hands to attract those for the job.