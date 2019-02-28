Speech to Text for Gun control bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the first time in 25 years... the house of representative s has approved a major gun control bill... with an astonishing vote of 240 to 190. the bill would make background checks a requirement for (anyone buying a gun. we wanted to find out what people in the med city thinkk about the measure. kimt news 3's isabella basco has the scoop and joins us live now. isabella? katie and george... it's no secret the topic of gun control is a heated one in our society... and i met some folks who didn't shy from sharing their opinions on washington's latest move.xxx we hit the streets of rochester to get reaction to the passage of sweeping gun control legislation today that will require a background check for any firearm purchase. "we're all for it... we just can't keep having the kind of slaughter we've had in the us without any kind of checks." "i think with the mass shootings that we've had. some folks need to pause a little bit before they get a gun." "background checks are the basic thing we can do to prevent guns in the hands of the wrong people so i'm all in favor of background checks." that sentiment may have been in the majority in our unscientific survey, but it was in no way universal. the measure also has plenty of fiery critics. "they haven't enforced the laws that we've had for the last 50 years. we need to enforce the laws we have right now and not just keep footing around." others are undecided about the issue. "i'm not so sure. maybe after a little investigation." for her part, pastor diane goulson is pleased washington appears to be taking action. "even taking one step can help us lead to another if we find that this makes a difference." the next move for the bill... is to head to the senate floor. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. /// the house will also take up the enhanced background checks act which would extend the time for background checks from three days to ten. that vote takes place tomorrow./// well the weekend blizzard caused headaches for almost all of us... but we're finding