Newlyweds talk fairytale wedding

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

a rural area./// continuing coverage it's an emotional story we've continued following since the beginning. after much anticipation a byron couple is now wed á and it all happened live last night on the lifetime channel. this is a photo rob and jennifer shared with kimt... at their wedding at the union depot in st. paul. the couple didn't know any details before last night. the happy newlyweds say they had 100 guests./// jennifer jones captured the nation when she took her first breaths after receiving a lifeásaving lung transplant at mayo clinic in rochester last year./// learning a new skill is
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
