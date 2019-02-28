Speech to Text for Cohen testimony

president trump's longtime lawyer and fixer accused him on capitol hill today of an expansive pattern of lies and criminality. michael cohen offered a damning portrayal of life inside the president's orbit. while cohen said advisers sacrificed integrity for proximity to power, our political analyst doesn't think the testimony is likely to change anybody's mind./// an embattled michael cohen said he regrets the day he first went to work for donald trump. "i am ashamed because i know what mr. trump is. he is a racist. he is a conman. he is a cheat." testifying under oath, cohen said president trump reimbursed him for payments to cover up an affair with porn star stormy daniels. "lying to the first lady is one of my biggest regrets because she is a kind good person and i respect her greatly." he said during the presidential campaign trump knew ahead of time about a massive email dump targeting hillary clinton. complicating his testimony, cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to congress in the past, which brought a stern warning from the committee chairman. "we will not tolerate lying to this congress." ... and attacks from the right. "you're about to go to prison for lying. how can we believe anything you say." cohen answered the onslaught with his own accusation. "i did the same thing that you're doing now... for ten years. i protected mr. trump for ten years." kimt news 3 political analyst dr. dr. eric shoars views today as a mere exercise in political theater. "i don't think mr. cohen's testimony changed any minds today and essentially with the way american's watch news, it's not to look for new information, it's to look for affirmation." a variety of responses from our area representative s... senator tina smith tweeted saying in part "when mueller's investigation is complete á the report must be made public." and senator amy klobhcar who believes cohen saying trump was involved in a hush money scheme is a "big deal"./// we also got the chance to hear iowa senator chuck grassley's response to cohen's testimony... and his response sounds pretty familiar. he's lied to congress before and i'm not sure i'd believe anything he'd tell us now. on may 6th cohen will begin serving a three year prison sentence for a host of convictions including tax evasion