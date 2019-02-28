Speech to Text for Animal shelters dealing with snow

last weekend's blizzard posed challenges for everyone... but no matter the snow fall á some jobs just can't wait until roads are cleared. the humane society of north iowa was fortunate to be fully staffed on snow days to take care of the animals... though some staff who live out of town weren't able to make it in due to the snow. tim ackarman is a kenneler with hásánái... and today was his first day back to work after he was snowed in since the weekend. when it comes to dealing with the snow á ackerman says there is a group of volunteers able to pitch in when the weather gets rough.xxx "people who aren't scheduled to work will come in and help if they're able. sometimes spouses of employees come in and volunteer their time to help us, so it is a team effort." director sybil soukup says the city does a great job of plowing the road out to the shelter á despite it being