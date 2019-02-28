Speech to Text for Theft from Mayo Clinic

to mayo. breaking news breaking news out of rochester tonight... a former mayo clinic employee has now been charged with 10 felony charges... for stealing from the medical institution. timothy stafford used to be the parking and transporttaio n supervisor for mayo. according to olmsted county attorney mark ostrem (ahá strom)... between september 2015 and march of 2016 á stafford took more than 170á thousand dollars by diverting deposits and using the cash for personal use. the fábái and uás attorneys office have been involved in the investigation... which all started from an anonymous complaint. if convicted á stafford could face a maximum of 20 years in prison á a fine of 100á thousand dollars... or both. county attorney ostrem is commenting on the case... saying in part "not only is it a gross amount of cash á mr. stafford used his position of authority and the trust placed in him by his employer to take advantage." kimt news 3 reached out to mayo clinic for comment... but have yet to receive a response. stafford's first court appearance is yet to be