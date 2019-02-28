Clear
Theft from Mayo Clinic

Breaking News: Theft from Mayo Clinic

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Theft from Mayo Clinic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to mayo. breaking news breaking news out of rochester tonight... a former mayo clinic employee has now been charged with 10 felony charges... for stealing from the medical institution. timothy stafford used to be the parking and transporttaio n supervisor for mayo. according to olmsted county attorney mark ostrem (ahá strom)... between september 2015 and march of 2016 á stafford took more than 170á thousand dollars by diverting deposits and using the cash for personal use. the fábái and uás attorneys office have been involved in the investigation... which all started from an anonymous complaint. if convicted á stafford could face a maximum of 20 years in prison á a fine of 100á thousand dollars... or both. county attorney ostrem is commenting on the case... saying in part "not only is it a gross amount of cash á mr. stafford used his position of authority and the trust placed in him by his employer to take advantage." kimt news 3 reached out to mayo clinic for comment... but have yet to receive a response. stafford's first court appearance is yet to be
